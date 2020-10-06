Netflix announces release date for ‘Selena: The Series’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Me Siento muy… excited! On Tuesday, Netflix released a teaser promo and the release date for its new show “Selena: The Series.”

The trailer begins with actress Christian Serratos, who is playing the late Tejano singer Selena, take the stage.

The one-minute clip includes a voiceover from Abraham Quintanilla, who’s played by Ricardo Chavira. The clip shows Quintanilla beginning his practicing with a young Selena.

The highly anticipated series will be released on Dec. 4.

You can view the trailer below:

?Every legend begins with a dream? Selena: The Series (@selena_netflix) arrives December 4th, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/2yVevJSvAA — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) October 6, 2020

This story was first reported by Anissa Connell at KXXV in Waco, Texas.