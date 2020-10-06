Netflix announces release date for ‘Selena: The Series’

Me Siento muy… excited! On Tuesday, Netflix released a teaser promo and the release date for its new show “Selena: The Series.”
The trailer begins with actress Christian Serratos, who is playing the late Tejano singer Selena, take the stage.
The one-minute clip includes a voiceover from Abraham Quintanilla, who’s played by Ricardo Chavira. The clip shows Quintanilla beginning his practicing with a young Selena.
The highly anticipated series will be released on Dec. 4.
You can view the trailer below:
?Every legend begins with a dream?
Selena: The Series (@selena_netflix) arrives December 4th, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/2yVevJSvAA
— Con Todo (@contodonetflix) October 6, 2020
