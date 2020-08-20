Netflix rolls out Shuffle Play option to help decide what to watch

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

As the pandemic has stretched on, maybe you have run out of things to watch on your Netflix playlist. Or maybe you have a hard time deciding what to watch when you finally get a moment to relax.

The streaming service has a solution: Shuffle Play.

The new feature will appear on the main page below your profile icon, according to some users who are already seeing it.

Netflix confirmed to TechCrunch.com the button will randomly play content it thinks you will like, it could be a movie or show you are currently watching, something you’ve saved or a title similar to things in your queue.

Netflix has experimented with “shuffle” concepts, releasing a sidebar option called “play something” earlier this summer for some users. Last year, there was a shuffle mode that would play random episodes of tv series you liked.