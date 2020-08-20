Netflix rolls out Shuffle Play option to help decide what to watch

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Netflix indicted in Texas for 'lewd' images used to promote 'Cuties'

This July 17, 2017, photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

As the pandemic has stretched on, maybe you have run out of things to watch on your Netflix playlist. Or maybe you have a hard time deciding what to watch when you finally get a moment to relax.

The streaming service has a solution: Shuffle Play.

The new feature will appear on the main page below your profile icon, according to some users who are already seeing it.

Netflix confirmed to TechCrunch.com the button will randomly play content it thinks you will like, it could be a movie or show you are currently watching, something you’ve saved or a title similar to things in your queue.

Netflix has experimented with “shuffle” concepts, releasing a sidebar option called “play something” earlier this summer for some users. Last year, there was a shuffle mode that would play random episodes of tv series you liked.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actor Kale Culley dishes on new CW show ‘Walker’

Israel Houghton talks new album 'Feels Like Home, Volume One'

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs