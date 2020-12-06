Netflix rejects calls to add disclaimer to ‘The Crown’

Entertainment

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
The Crown netflix

A double-decker bus with an advertisement for “The Crown” drives through central London on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

LONDON— Netflix says it has “no plans” to add a disclaimer to “The Crown” stating that its lavish drama about Britain’s royal family is a work of fiction.

The streaming service said on Saturday it has always presented the drama as just that. A drama.

Netflix was urged last week by British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to add the disclaimer, in the wake of the broadcast of the drama’s fourth series.

Charles Spencer, the late Princess Diana’s brother, was one who had called on Netflix to add a disclaimer.

