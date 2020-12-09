National Museum of African American Music set to open in Nashville in January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The National Museum of African American Music is finally set to open next year.

The grand opening was delayed this summer due to several pandemic setbacks, but a new date has been set for January 18, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Museum President and CEO Henry Hicks says it’s going to be a very special day as NMAAM has been in the works for 22 years.

Hicks says museum leaders were excited to open in the summer of this year, but the pandemic made it tough. Construction material was delayed, and they had to implement social distancing requirements for crews working.

There are still some finishing touches being made on the museum but overall it’s ready for Nashvillians and tourists alike.

Hicks says the museum will be a place that connects all generations and all walks of life through music.

“Nashville is Music City and that really got its start with the Fisk Jubilee Singers. It evolved through an era of R&B and jazz being very prominent in the city and of course country music and I think the city has a job of embracing that country or Music City heritage,” said Hicks. “This museum just really builds upon that.”

NMAAM members will be the first ones to get access, but the following weekend, it will open to the general public.

COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place.

This story was originally published by Aaron Cantrell at WTVF.