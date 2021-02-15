‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ being remade into Amazon series, starring Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are set to star in a remake of the 2005 film “Mr. And Mrs. Smith” for Amazon.

The Emmy-winning actor Glover announced the news via Instagram on Friday, The Verge reported.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the “Atlanta” star and the “Fleabag” actress would serve as executive producers.

A premiere date or how many episodes will be produced has not yet been announced.

The 2005 feature film, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was about a bored married couple who was surprised to learn that they were assigned to assassinate each other.

