Five shows to binge in February

Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream.

WANDAVISION



Premise: Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes Scarlet Witch and Vision pair up for an experimental sitcom, which takes on the formats of classic TV shows while doling out subtly mysterious subplots that connect to the films.

Stars: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings.

Service: Disney+.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: Olsen and Bettany’s purposefully stilted acting is a wonder to behold, and clever storytelling keeps Marvel fans guessing, making this a bona fide water cooler show. While it may be a touch odd for some tastes, fans thirsting for Marvel content are all over this.

1000-LB SISTERS



Premise: A pair of overweight Kentucky sisters struggle to get their diets under control while contemplating surgery and managing their careers as YouTube stars.

Stars: Tammy Slaton, Amy Slaton.

Service: Disovery+.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: Avoiding over-the-top tendencies of reality shows of this ilk, the show tells it straight, providing an insightful documentary-style look into the lives of the Slatons. Bubbly, funny, and relatable, the Slaton sisters are easy to root for. Season 2 episodes are rolling out each Monday.

INDUSTRY



Premise: Up-and-coming business grads tangle for spots at one of London’s biggest investment banks.

Stars: Marisa Abela, Myha’la Herrold, Freya Mavor, Harry Lawtey.

Service: HBO Max.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: If you’re a fan of “The Wolf of Wall Street,” you’ll enjoy the feel and energy of this one. Mixing interpersonal relationships with office politics and sketchy ethics, this show is interesting to dissect and evaluate.

THE LADY AND THE DALE



Premise: The docuseries delves into the twisted tale of Elizabeth Carmichael, who came up with a business scheme for a controversial, three-wheel vehicle in the 1970s.

Stars: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn.

Service: HBO Max.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: Unraveling layer upon layer of Carmichael’s webs of intrigue and deceit, the series spins the bizarre and fascinating story with fevered momentum. Interviews with Carmichael’s kids and business associates are a welcome touch. The four-episode miniseries were slated to Start on Jan. 31 and wrap up on Feb. 14.

THE CROWN



Premise: The series looks at the triumphs and tribulations of Queen Elizabeth II, starting from her days as a young monarch to a revered and feared head of an institution.

Executive Producers: Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Josh O’Connor, Emerald Fennell.

Service: Netflix.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: The problem-plagued marriage between Prince Charles and Princess takes the throne here in the latest slate — season 4 — with a grim, power-mongering Elizabeth taking a backseat. The series overcomes some slow moments to capture some juicy takes on lightly fictionalized history.

