Five shows to binge in December

Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream.

SAVED BY THE BELL



Premise: A reboot of the 1990s high school sitcom, with some original cast members reprising their roles.

Stars: Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez.

Service: Peacock.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: The fun-loving, cheeky tone and anything goes-style writing echo the original series, but the episodes still manage to hit emotional notes and touch on socially relevant issues. The 10-episode series debuted Nov. 25.

THE REAGANS



Premise: A docuseries on the political rise of Ronald Reagan, who rose from the ranks of B-list actor to a political force who reshaped the country. The four-episode miniseries wraps up Dec. 6.

Stars: Ron Reagan Jr.

Service: Showtime.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: Director Robert Allen Ackerman peels back the layers of myth and mystery to get to the heart of the political story that captivated the nation and set the stage for our current political climate.

YOUR HONOR



Premise: A New Orleans judge gets involved in political and legal turmoil after his son is involved in a hit-and-run.

Stars: Bryan Cranston, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Hunter Doohan, Lilli Kay.

Service: Showtime.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: Cranston reprises his “Breaking Bad” intensity as a ruthless, charismatic mastermind who isn’t afraid to pull any string available to him to tilt things in his favor. The drama is also soaked in New Orleans culture, delving into the tantalizingly complex customs and social dynamics. The series premieres Dec. 6.

A TEACHER



Premise: A married high school teacher pursues a covert sexual relationship with a popular student.

Stars: Kata Mara, Nick Robinson, Ashley Zukerman, Shane Harper.

Service: Hulu.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: The drama is a fascinating character study, and Mara rises to the occasion by showing the many facets of her conflicted character, granting her humanity rather than portraying her in black and white. The 10-episode miniseries wraps up Dec. 29.

THE UNDOING



Premise: A wealthy couple is torn apart when it’s connected to a murder that unravels layers of scandal, cover-ups and resentment.

Stars: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Donald Sutherland, Matilda De Angelis, Edgar Ramirez.

Service: HBO Max.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: Kidman and Grant deliver some of their finest work to date, providing a breathless look inside the breaking point of a heavily decayed relationship. Sutherland, whose character seethes with pompous angst, adds a sage touch. The six-episode miniseries was set to wrap up Nov. 29.

