Binge ’em while you can: Movies and shows leaving Netflix in March

TUCSON, Ariz.— With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what’s coming and going to Netflix each month, we’re here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed mob drama “GoodFellas” is getting whacked on March 1, and it’s got company.

The sexually-charged drama “Basic Instinct” is also on the way out, as is the whip-smart high school comedy “Easy A.”

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in March, courtesy of What’s on Netflix:

March 1



A Walk to Remember (2002)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Easy A (2010)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gran Torino (2008)

Haywire (2011)

LA 92 (2017)

Little Nicky (2000)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Retribution (2015)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Servant of the People (Season 1)

Sleepover (2004)

The Gift (2015)

The Guild (Season 1)

March 4



Rectify (Seasons 1-4)

March 7



Hunter X Hunter (Seasons 1-4)

This story was first published by Phil Villarreal at KGUN in Tucson, Arizona.