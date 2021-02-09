Michelle Obama and puppet friends cook up kids show on Netflix coming in March

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is bringing her passion for healthy eating to Netflix.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Obama said she was “thrilled” about the show, “Waffles + Mochi,” launching March 16.

“I’m excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world,” her tweet reads.

The show features Obama, surrounded by puppets and friends, in ten episodes to encourage kids to explore cooking and eating healthy. It was created in collaboration with Partnership for a Healthier America.

Obama plays a supermarket owner who helps Waffles and Mohci who want to become chefs. They are helped by a magical flying shopping cart and go on global ingredient missions to find what they need to cook “alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities,” according to the show’s synopsis.

This is the latest release from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, which entered into a multi-year agreement with Netflix in 2018.

