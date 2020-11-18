Michael B. Jordan named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive

Michael B. Jordan has been named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2020.

LOS ANGELES — Actor Michael B. Jordan has been crowned as 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

Jordan, known for his critically-acclaimed performances in “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed” and “Black Panther,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The 33-year-old actor tells the magazine in an issue out Friday that the honor is a “cool feeling.”

Jordan says the women in his family are “definitely proud of this one.” He credits his entire family for supporting him throughout the years.

Other recent winners include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

