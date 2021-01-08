Michael Apted, director of ‘Up’ documentary series, dies

FILE – Michael Apted arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards on Oct. 25, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Apted, the acclaimed British director of the “Up” documentaries series and films as diverse as the Loretta Lynn biopic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and the James Bond film “The World is Not Enough” has died. A representative for the Directors Guild of America said his family informed the organization that he passed Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. He was 79. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Acclaimed British director Michael Apted has died. He was 79.

A representative for the Directors Guild of America said his family informed the organization that he died Thursday night.

No cause was given.

Apted’s most important works are the nine “Up” documentary films, which followed the lives of 14 economically diverse British children from age 7 to 63.

An incredibly prolific director, his other works include films as diverse as the Loretta Lynn biopic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and the James Bond flick “The World is Not Enough.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday tweeted, “He will be missed.”

