Meghan Markle reportedly invests in female-led latte company Clevr Blends

FILE – Meghan Markle receives flowers as she leaves after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Meghan Markle is reportedly investing in a female-led oat milk latte company called Clevr Blends.

In a statement to Fortune, which first reported the news, Markle said that she invested in the coffee company to support “a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business.”

Clevr describes itself as a “woman-led, mission-driven wellness company,” which sells powdered matcha, coffee, and turmeric “SuperLattes” with oat milk, probiotics, and mushrooms.

According to USA Today, the California-based company was founded in 2019 by co-founder Hannah Mendoza.

The company has received high praise from former TV talk show host Oprah Winfrey, USA Today reported.

Markle nor the company disclosed how much she invested in the company.

