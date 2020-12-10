Marvel won’t recast Chadwick Boseman’s character in ‘Black Panther 2’

FILE – In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. On Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, Disney announced that they will not recast the late actor’s character T’Challa in the upcoming “Black Panther 2” movie. Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Disney will not recast the late Chadwick Boseman’s character T’Challa in the upcoming “Black Panther 2” movie, the company announced on Thursday.

On Twitter, the company announced that they would honor Boseman’s “legacy and portrayal” by not recasting his character.

Instead, the movie will “explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film.”

Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman's legacy & portrayal of T'Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

The movie will be written and directed by Ryan Coogler.

“Black Panther 2” is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022.

Boseman died on Aug. 28 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.