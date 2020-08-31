Marvel Studios, Black Panther director share emotional tributes to Chadwick Boseman

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Marvel Studios and the director of Black Panther released emotional tributes for Chadwick Boseman following his death.

Boseman was cast as Black Panther in the Marvel Studios movie “Captain America”, then appeared as the character in his own movie, then two “Avengers” movies in addition to cast appearances. The video tribute from Marvel Studios has interviews with cast members talking about him as an actor and working alongside him.

It also has clips from Boseman himself talking about playing the iconic character.

“It’s fun to watch just what it means to people. At times, like in my head, I’ll be like ‘well, what does this do for the world, like actually, is it actually valuable in this climate?’ And I have to say yes. It actually is. Not because it makes people escape. I think when done right, it gives people hope. I found that it means a lot,” Boseman says in the video.



Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler, released a statement to the media following news of Boseman’s death, in which he called the actor “calm. Assured. Constantly studying. But also kind, comforting, had the warmest laugh in the world, and eyes that seen much beyond his years, but could still sparkle like a child seeing something for the first time.”

Coogler says he will miss working with Boseman and that he spent the last year preparing lines for him they will never work on.

“It hurts more to know that we can’t have another conversation, or facetime, or text message exchange. He would send vegetarian recipes and eating regimens for my family and me to follow during the pandemic. He would check in on me and my loved ones, even as he dealt with the scourge of cancer,” Coogler wrote.

An announcement of Boseman’s death was made Friday, also sharing the actor was privately battling colon cancer. He was 43.