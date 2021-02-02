Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after ex-fiancé Evan Rachel Wood alleges abuse

Actress Evan Rachel Wood (left) said in an Instagram post on Feb. 1, 2021 that rocker Marilyn Manson abused her during their relationship, which ended in 2010.

LOS ANGELES — Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label after actor Evan Rachel Wood accused her ex-fiancé of sexual and other physical abuse.

Wood, a star on HBO’s “Westworld,” wrote Monday on Instagram that the rocker “horrifically abused me for years” and “left me brainwashed into submission.”

Manson’s label, Loma Vista Recordings, says it will no longer work with him because of the allegations.

Manson calls the allegations “horrible distortions of reality” in an Instagram post, saying “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Wood and Manson’s relationship became public in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. They were briefly engaged in 2010.

