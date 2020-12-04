Mariah Carey launches cookie brand, Mariah’s Cookies

FILE – Mariah Carey performs during her holiday special “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” available Friday on Apple TV+. On Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, the singer announced she was launching a cookie brand – Mariah’s Cookies – which began taking orders on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Apple TV+ via AP)

Singer Mariah Carey is getting into the cookie business.

The delivery-only cookie brand, Mariah’s Cookies, which launched Friday, will offer boxes of 12 cookies for $21.99 or a half-dozen for $11.99.

Customers will have several different assortments to choose from, including chocolate chunk, triple chocolate chunk, Heath bar, lemon cooler, spiced oatmeal raisin, white chocolate cranberry, pumpkin, and gingerbread.

According to Today, the cookies are available year-round, and currently, the company is offering a Holiday Hits Box, which includes gingerbread, white chocolate cranberry, and pumpkin.

Also on Friday, Carey’s Apple TV+ production, “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” premiered on the streaming service, the Associated Press reported.