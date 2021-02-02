Marc Wilmore, writer for ‘The Simpsons,’ succumbs to COVID-19

FILE – Characters from The Simpsons pose before the premiere of “The Simpsons Movie,” Saturday, July 21, 2007 at the town’s movie theater in Springfield, Vt. Writer Marc Wilmore succumbed to COVID-19, his brother comedian Larry Wilmore confirmed on social media on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole)

Marc Wilmore, a writer for “The Simpsons,” has died after battling COVID-19, his brother comedian Larry Wilmore confirmed on social media Sunday.

He was 57.

“My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years,” Larry said in a tweet. “My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I’ve ever known. I love you little brother.”

According to The New York Times, Marc Wilmore passed away a week after finding out he had the deadly virus.

Tributes from other writers for the show, including Mike Reiss, Carolyn Omine, and Michael Price, poured in.

Marc, who penned several episodes throughout the years for the long-running sitcom, won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program in 2008 for the show, according to NME.