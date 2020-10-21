Main ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise to reportedly end after 11th installment

Vin Diesel arrives at the LA Premiere of the “Fast & Furious 6” at the Gibson Amphitheatre on Tuesday, May 21, 2013 in Universal City, Calif. According to Variety, the central franchise will end after its 10th and 11th films. No word on when those two movies would be released. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The main “Fast and Furious” franchise is reportedly coming to an end.

According to Variety, Justin Lin will direct the final two installments in the series. Lin directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth “Fast and Furious” films.

No official word yet on when the 10th and 11th films would be released.

Deadline reports that the latest installment, titled “F-9” is set to debut next Memorial Day.

The main storyline follows Dominic Toretto, who’s played by Vin Diesel, and his family of fellow car-enthusiasts-turned-hijackers.

The franchise has spanned over 20 years and is Universal’s highest-grossing movie series in its history, Deadline reported.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Universal Studios plans to make more spin-off movies based on characters from the prominent films.