FILE – Lourdes Leon attends the 15th annual CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Madonna’s daughter is the newest face for Marc Jacobs fashion.

On Tuesday, the company announced on Twitter that Lourdes Leon would be the face of their 2021 spring collection.

The announcement was followed by a release of images from her December photo shoot.

This is not 24-year-old Leon’s first experience in the fashion world.

According to USA Today, Leon signed on with Creative Artists Agency in October and has participated in campaigns for Juicy Couture and Adidas by Stella McCartney.