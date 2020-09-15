Madonna to write, direct biopic about her life

Honoree Madonna accepts the advocate for change award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Madonna announced Tuesday that she is writing and directing a biopic about her life and career.

The singer said in a press release that she is co-writing the script with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” said Madonna in the press release. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going, and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories, and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

The film will look into the Material Girl’s rise to fame as an international music star.

Universal will distribute the biopic, the press release stated.

