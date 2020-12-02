‘Mad Max’ actor Hugh Keays-Byrne dies at 73

Entertainment

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
‘Mad Max’ actor Hugh Keays-Byrne dies at 73

Hugh Keays-Byrne seen at the Warner Bros. premiere of “Mad Max: Fury Road” on Thursday, May 7, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images)

Actor Hugh Keays-Byrne, who portrayed villains from George Miller’s “Mad Max” movie franchise, has died. He was 73.

Director Brian Trenchard-Smith, who directed Keays-Byrn in 1975’s “The Man From Hong Kong,” confirmed Wednesday in a Facebook post that Hugh passed away in a hospital on Tuesday.

“He was a fine actor and a good friend to Margaret and myself for 46 years,” Trenchard-Smith wrote. “We spent many happy Sunday mornings with him, his partner Christina, and a group of fellow actors and artists (the Macao Light Company) at the house they shared in Centennial Park. Christina, Jack, Shawn, Tim, Ralph, Robina, our hearts go out to you. Hugh had a generous heart, offering a helping hand to people in need or a place to stay to a homeless teenager. He cared about social justice and preserving the environment long before these issues became fashionable. His life was governed by his sense of the oneness of humanity. We will miss his example and his friendship. Vale, Hugh.”

Actress Charlize Theron, who played Imperator Furiosa in the 2015 movie “Mad Max: Fury Road” took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late actor.

Keays-Byrne played gang leader Toecutter in the 1979 original “Mad Max” film.

He also portrayed the evil villain Immortan Joe in “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

According to People, Miller brought Keays-Byrne back not only for his versatility but also to make up for dubbing over his voice with a poor American accent in the original movie.

Keays-Byrne was born in India in 1947 and moved to England to study theater, where he began working with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Variety reported.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

How much money will you get from the new stimulus deal?

'Superman & Lois' star Jordan Elsass on playing the son of a superhero on hit CW series

Actress Candice Patton reveals what to expect on this season of 'The Flash'

Celebrating National Meatball Day with an Italian-style recipe

Meet the 'Ghost Brothers' from 'Fright Club' series on discovery+

LIRR adds more service as new schedule causes social distancing concerns

Move past what's weighing you down on National Get Over It Day

New NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter talks segregated schools, reopening and more

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines