Lucius Fox’s son to become the first Black Batman, DC Comics announces

Lucius Fox’s son Tim Fox will become the first Black Batman, DC Comics announced Thursday.

The estranged son of Wayne Enterprise’s CEO and brother to the former Batwing Luke Fox will don Batman’s cape in its new “Future State” series, “The Next Batman.”

John Ridley, the screenwriter of “12 Years a Slave,” will write the four-book miniseries, with art by Doug Braithwaite and Diego Rodriguez, the company said.

December 10, 2020

According to DC Comics, Fox first appeared in a Batman comic book in 1979.

“Future State: The Next Batman” will arrive on January 5, 2021, with new issues available every other week.