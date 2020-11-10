Lawyer: Britney Spears fears father, wants him out of career

Singer Britney Spears arrives for the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards August 28, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears’ attorney says she is afraid of her father, and will not resume her musical career so long as he has power over her.

Spears attorney Samuel Ingham made the statement in a dramatic Los Angeles court hearing Tuesday where he and the pop star sought to have her father suspended from the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 12 years.

James Spears’ attorneys said he has done an impeccable job, and has taken his daughter from being in debt to being worth over $60 million.

Judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend James Spears, but said she would consider future petitions to remove him.