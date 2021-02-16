Larry King’s widow plans to challenge amended will in court, reports say

Larry King, right, and Shawn King arrive at the 43rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on Sunday, May 1, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Larry King’s widow, Shawn King, is now reportedly heading to court after the late-talk show host’s handwritten will was revealed. King died Jan. 23.

The amended will, written in October 2019 according to Entertainment Tonight , leaves his $2 million estate to be divided among his five children.

Two of King’s five children, Chaia and Andy, died within weeks of each other several months after thewill was written.

Shawn and Larry King were married in 1997, and had two sons together. The couple filed for divorce in mid-2019, just two months before the latest will, but the divorce had not been finalized. The couple’s sons are listed in the amended will as splitting the late-TV host’s estate.

Shawn says there was already a plan in place between herself and King that is not reflected in the 2019 document, according to FOX News.

King’s attorney says they believe the will written in October 2019 reflects his intent on how to divide his estate.

Although King was diagnosed and hospitalized with COVID-19 several weeks before his death, his family says he beat it. His death certificate released last week shows his cause of death was a sepsis infection.