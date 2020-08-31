Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs with wins and mask fashion; The Weeknd wins top award

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga took the mask mandate seriously at this year’s MTV VMAs by making face masks her over-the-top fashion accessory.
Lady Gaga appeared in many different outfits and corresponding masks during Sunday night’s show while she dominated the night with a performance with Ariana Grande.
Gaga donned a pink mask that strapped around head.
Later, a mask with pointy tusks.
While she sang “Rain on Me” with Grande, who sported a plain black mask, Lady Gaga wore an electronic display on a mask.
She held the award for artist of the year wearing a white tulle and organdy coat by Valentino and a matching silver mask.
As if she hadn’t made the point already, the singer encouraged fans to “be kind, mask up,” during a performance of “Stupid Love,” then later added that wearing a mask is a sign of respect.
Lady Gaga won five honors Sunday night. Most of them for her No. 1 hit with Grande, “Rain on Me,” which the pop stars performed live for the first time.
The Weeknd took home the top prize. During their speech, they paid tribute to Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor — two Black people who were shot by police officers recently – after winning video of the year and best R&B for “Blinding Lights.”