Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs with wins and mask fashion; The Weeknd wins top award

This combination photo of video grabs by MTV, issued Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, shows Lady Gaga wearing masks during the MTV Video Music Awards. (MTV via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga took the mask mandate seriously at this year’s MTV VMAs by making face masks her over-the-top fashion accessory.

Lady Gaga appeared in many different outfits and corresponding masks during Sunday night’s show while she dominated the night with a performance with Ariana Grande.

AP In this video grab issued Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, by MTV, Lady Gaga accepts the award for best collaboration for “Rain on Me” during the MTV Video Music Awards. (MTV via AP)

Gaga donned a pink mask that strapped around head.

AP In this video grab issued Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, by MTV, Lady Gaga accepts the award for song of the year for “Rain On Me” during the MTV Video Music Awards. (MTV via AP)

Later, a mask with pointy tusks.

AP In this video grab issued Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, by MTV, Lady Gaga performs during the MTV Video Music Awards. (MTV via AP)

While she sang “Rain on Me” with Grande, who sported a plain black mask, Lady Gaga wore an electronic display on a mask.

AP In this video grab issued Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, by MTV, Lady Gaga accepts the Tricon award during the MTV Video Music Awards. (MTV via AP)

She held the award for artist of the year wearing a white tulle and organdy coat by Valentino and a matching silver mask.

As if she hadn’t made the point already, the singer encouraged fans to “be kind, mask up,” during a performance of “Stupid Love,” then later added that wearing a mask is a sign of respect.

Lady Gaga won five honors Sunday night. Most of them for her No. 1 hit with Grande, “Rain on Me,” which the pop stars performed live for the first time.

The Weeknd took home the top prize. During their speech, they paid tribute to Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor — two Black people who were shot by police officers recently – after winning video of the year and best R&B for “Blinding Lights.”