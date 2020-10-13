Kristin Chenoweth to host ‘Candy Land’-inspired baking competition on Food Network

Modeled after the classic Hasbro board game, “Candy Land” is hosted by Kristin Chenoweth and will premiere on the Food Network in November.

While playing “Candy Land,” did you ever imagine yourself walking through the Peppermint Forest or seeing life-size gumdrops at Gumdrop Mountains?

Well, the Food Network is making that a reality with their newest baking competition show “Candy Land,” which is inspired by the iconic board game “Candy Land.”

Hosted by actress Kristin Chenoweth, five teams of professional cake and sugar artists will come together over six episodes to compete by making “heavenly confectionery showpieces” while also dealing with Lord Licorice’s curveballs along the way.

The singer even tweeted out her excitement for the show.

The show will premiere on Nov. 15.