Kingdom of Wakanda heading to Disney + streaming service with 5-year deal

FILE – Ryan Coogler attends the 10th Annual AAFCA Awards on Feb. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. Disney on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, announced a five-year exclusive TV deal with Coogler’s Proximity Media company that includes development of a series based in the Kingdom of Wakanda from Coogler’s “Black Panther” blockbuster. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — The Kingdom of Wakanda is staking out turf on TV.

The Walt Disney Company said a series set in the “Black Panther” kingdom will be developed for the Disney + streaming service.

The planned series is part of a five-year, exclusive TV deal that Disney announced with filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media company.

Coogler wrote and directed 2018’s “Black Panther,” a box-office hit that turned Chadwick Boseman into a superstar. The actor died in August 2020 of cancer.

The Black Panther character was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, which became part of Disney in 2009 when the media giant acquired Marvel Entertainment.