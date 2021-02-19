Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West

FILE -Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from her husband rapper Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage.

According to Buzzfeed News, Kardashian filed for divorce on Friday.

TMZ reported that Kardashian is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

News of the divorce comes after the social media influencer spoke out about her soon-to-be ex-husband’s mental health back in July after West struggled with bipolar disorder.

While running for president, West held an event in South Carolina in July where he shared his views, including on Harriet Tubman and abortion.

During the event, West shared a personal story about how he and Kardashian had considered aborting their first child. North was born in 2013.

The couple married in 2014 in Italy. It was the first marriage for West, and the third for Kardashian, The Associated Press reported.