Kim Kardashian announces ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ is ending in 2021

After 20 seasons, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is coming to an end.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian made the surprise announcement on her social media accounts on Tuesday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim’s post said. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the family shared on social media. “We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The series aired for 14 years on E!, which followed Kim, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives,” Kardashian added.

There have also been 12 spin-offs which included “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami,” “Kourtney and Kim Take New York,” and “Khloe and Lamar.”

Season 19 will premiere on Sept. 17, with the final season airing sometime in 2021, E! reported.

“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” Kardashian ended her statement.