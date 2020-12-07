KFC, Lifetime team up for mini-movie ‘A Recipe for Seduction’

Kentucky Fried Chicken and Lifetime are teaming up for the holiday Lifetime Original Mini-Movie, “A Recipe for Seduction,” starring Mario Lopez.

Actor Mario Lopez is set to play Colonel Sanders in an upcoming KFC-sponsored Lifetime original mini-movie.

According to a press release, Lopez will star as Colonel Harland Sanders in “A Recipe for Seduction.”The 15-minute mini-movie, which is the first of its kind, is set to air Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

The movie is about a “young heiress content with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. But when a handsome, young chef with a secret fried chicken recipe and a dream arrives, he sets in motion a series of events that unravel the mother’s devious plans,” according to the press release.

“A Recipe for Seduction” is Lifetime and KFC’s first-ever branded custom mid-form content.

“We’re no stranger to heating things up for the holidays, just like our famous fried chicken-scented Firelog, said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO in the press release. But let’s face it, we could all use a little distraction this holiday season, so why not fill some of your time at home with a suspenseful drama and the comfort of our world-famous fried chicken? “‘A Recipe for Seduction” is a perfect excuse to curl up at home and escape to your own happily ever after.”

After its premiere, “A Recipe for Seduction” will be available on Lifetime’s website, as well as all of Lifetime’s apps, and video-on-demand platforms, KFC said.