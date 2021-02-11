Kevin Hart’s personal shopper accused of spending more than $1M of Hart’s money on himself

FILE – Kevin Hart, a cast member, producer and co-writer of “Night School,” poses at the premiere of the film Sept. 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Kevin Hart’s personal shopper is accused of spending more than $1 million of the actor’s money on himself.

According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Dylan Jason Syer allegedly used Hart’s credit cards to make unauthorized purchases.

Syer, 29, was arraigned Wednesday in Queens Supreme Court on grand larceny and other charges.

“No one is immune to being targeted by fraudsters,” Katz said in the news release. “This defendant, who owned a personal shopper business, used legitimate purchases to gain access and then allegedly continued to charge the actor’s credit cards for astronomical sums of money.”

According to the news release, Syer was charged on a 10-count indictment with grand larceny in the first and second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the first and second degree, identity theft in the first degree, and scheme to defraud in the first degree.

Hart first hired Syer, who ran a personal shopping business, in 2015, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say it was through that connection that Syer legitimately obtained Hart’s credit card numbers, which Syer then used to purchase $240,000 worth of jewelry, including the purchase of five Patek Phillipe watches cost more than $400,000.

All in all, Syer allegedly charged approximately $923,000 without Hart’s authorization, according to the press release.

Syer is due back in court on Feb. 17.

If convicted, Syer faces up to 25 years in prison.