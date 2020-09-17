Kenosha native Mark Ruffalo slams reporting of Jacob Blake shooting

This Nov. 13, 2019 photo shows actor Mark Ruffalo posing for a portrait to promote his film “Dark Waters” at The Whitby Hotel in New York. (Photo by Scott Gries/Invision/AP)

KENOSHA, Wisc. — On Tuesday, actor and Kenosha native Mark Ruffalo expressed disappointment in how the shooting of Jacob Blake and subsequent protests are being portrayed in the media.

Ruffalo appeared on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” Tuesday and discussed the protests in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

“The news I was seeing coming out of there didn’t feel honest to me,” Ruffalo said. “It felt salacious.”

Ruffalo was born and raised in Kenosha and said he wasn’t happy with how some media outlets reported on the protests. He also said that he believes President Donald Trump condemning the protests as “domestic terrorism” only added to the misconception, Yahoo Entertainment reports.

“The story that was coming out of the Kenosha News at the time, that was coming out of the media, that was coming out of the Trump campaign — that Kenosha was some kind of hell hole, where Black terrorists were terrorizing the community — which is total and utter bull****,” Ruffalo said.

Ruffalo expressed his support for the protesters and called for justice in his hometown. Yahoo Entertainment says he also said he is fed up with people coming into his town and trying to create division and strife.

“They were provocateurs trashing a town they’re not even from,” he said. “That’s what broke my heart because that’s not what I know about Kenosha.”

This story was originally published by Julia Marshall on WTMJ in Milwaukee.

