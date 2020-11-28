Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host after Alex Trebek’s death

Entertainment

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Ken Jennings

This image released by “JEOPARDY!” shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion on the set of the popular quiz show.

NEW YORK — Champion Ken Jennings will be the first interim “Jeopardy!” host following Alex Trebek’s death, the show announced.

The show also said it plans to try out other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement.

Jennings begins taping next week and his first episodes will air on the week of Jan. 11. He’s well-known for his 74-game winning streak and victory in last year’s prime-time “Greatest of All Time” competition.

“Jeopardy!” announced that the last week of shows recorded by Trebek before his death will air starting on Jan. 4.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Helping women navigate the workforce

6 injured in East Side crash that damaged outdoor dining area, fruit stand

Multi-vehicle crash in Midtown Manhattan shuts down part of 2nd Ave.

Chilly weekend ahead, but a warmup is on the way

Cuomo aides altered nursing home death reports: NYT, WSJ

How independent pharmacies are helping the vaccination effort

Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive with sites giving shots 24 hours a day

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later