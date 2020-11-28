Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host after Alex Trebek’s death

This image released by “JEOPARDY!” shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion on the set of the popular quiz show.

NEW YORK — Champion Ken Jennings will be the first interim “Jeopardy!” host following Alex Trebek’s death, the show announced.

The show also said it plans to try out other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement.

Jennings begins taping next week and his first episodes will air on the week of Jan. 11. He’s well-known for his 74-game winning streak and victory in last year’s prime-time “Greatest of All Time” competition.

“Jeopardy!” announced that the last week of shows recorded by Trebek before his death will air starting on Jan. 4.