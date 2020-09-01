Katy Perry’s VMA selfie is candid look at post-partum life

FILE – This Aug. 21, 2019 file photo shows Orlando Bloom, right, a cast member in the Amazon Prime Video series “Carnival Row,” with singer Katy Perry, at the premiere of the series in Los Angeles. Perry has revealed she’s pregnant at the end of the video for her latest song “Never Worn White.” The news was confirmed Thursday by Perry’s label, Capitol Music Group. The baby will be Perry’s first, and the second for her fiance, Orlando Bloom, who has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Pop artist Katy Perry is no stranger to red carpets and has several Video Music Awards nominations and wins under her belt.

On Sunday, just days after giving birth to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, Perry participated in the VMAs virtually by sharing a selfie that captured post-partum motherhood in all its glory.

The VMAs went forward Sunday with performances in various locations with limited or no audiences in person, and masked singers and dancers.

In the selfie, taken in a bathroom, Perry is wearing a bra used for pumping, underwear and a look of sheer exhaustion only achievable when a days-old baby is waking you up every few hours.

Instagram Katy Perry shared a candid post-partum moment on her Instagram.

Perry and partner Orlando Bloom announced the birth of their daughter last week on UNICEF’s Instagram with a black-and-white image of their hands holding their daughter.

In a sarcastic nod to the traditional red carpet question of “who are you wearing,” Perry’s selfie identifies the brands of bra and underwear she is wearing. Brands most new moms are familiar with.

“Hair and makeup by: @exhaustion,” the singer jokes in her Instagram stories post.

Her photo includes the VMAs logo and her new album, “Smile,” which came out last week, with the song title “Not the End of the World.”

Not the end of the world. Good advice for any mom out there.