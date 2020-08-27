Katy Perry gives birth to baby girl

FILE – This Aug. 21, 2019 file photo shows Orlando Bloom, right, a cast member in the Amazon Prime Video series “Carnival Row,” with singer Katy Perry, at the premiere of the series in Los Angeles. Perry has revealed she’s pregnant at the end of the video for her latest song “Never Worn White.” The news was confirmed Thursday by Perry’s label, Capitol Music Group. The baby will be Perry’s first, and the second for her fiance, Orlando Bloom, who has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Katy Perry has given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

In a post on Instagram, a black and white photo of two adult hands grasping a baby’s hand announce the birth. Perry is engaged to Orlando Bloom.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple says.

The post includes Perry and Bloom’s status as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, they write “Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

The couple encourages fans to support the organization “to make sure every expectant mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare.”

Perry has a new album being released Friday called “Smile.”