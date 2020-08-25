Kate McKinnon’s ‘Joe Exotic’ series ordered by NBCUniversal

FILE – Kate McKinnon arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The saga of Joe Exotic is getting another Hollywood chapter, with McKinnon starring as his rival in a limited TV series. The “Saturday Night Live” star will play Carole Baskin, who sought to shut down Joseph Maldonado-Passage’s for-profit breeding of big cats. The conflict became a pop culture sensation with Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The saga of Joe Exotic is getting another Hollywood chapter, with Kate McKinnon starring as his rival in a NBCUniversal limited series.

The “Saturday Night Live” star will play Carole Baskin, who sought to shut down Joseph Maldonado-Passage’s for-profit breeding of big cats.

The conflict became a pop culture sensation with Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King.”

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said Tuesday that the limited series will be based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic,” also the working title for the series.

Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, is serving a 22-year federal prison term for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin killed.