Kardashians become emotional in trailer for final season ‘KUWTK’

From left: Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive at Cosmopolitan magazine’s 50th birthday celebration on Oct. 12, 2015, in West Hollywood, California.

A trailer video released to tease the upcoming final season of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” shows Kris, Kim and others in the Kardashian-Jenner family tearing up as they say goodbye to the show.

“Filming has been one of the best experiences of my life,” Kim says over dramatic flashbacks of the family. “We didn’t think anyone would be into watching a show about our crazy family,” she adds.

After 20 seasons of sharing their day-to-day lives, family feuds and internal thoughts in great detail with the world, the reality show will end this year.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” Kim Kardashian posted to social media last fall announcing the show would end.

There have also been 12 spin-offs which included “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami,” “Kourtney and Kim Take New York,” and “Khloe and Lamar.”

The final season of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” will begin airing on E! On March 18.

“Did we make the right decision by walking away?” Kris Jenner asks the camera at the end of the trailer. Fans will have to decide.

The family is not walking away from media altogether, though. Last month, it was announced the Kardashian-Jenner family signed on with Disney for a new project on the streaming service Hulu.

