Kanye West gifts wife Kim Kardashian hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian for her 40th birthday

FILE – Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2020. On Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, Kim Kardashian says husband Kanye West gifting her a hologram of her late father as a birthday present for her 40th was “the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Kim Kardashian recently turned 40, and her husband Kanye West gifted her with “the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime.”

That thoughtful gift was a hologram of Kardashian’s late father, Robert Kardashian, who passed away from cancer in 2003.

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime,” Kardashian posted along with the video. “A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.”

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨? It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

Kardashian then posted a close-up video of the hologram.

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom, and closest friends to experience together,” Kardashian added in a second tweet. “Thank you so much, Kanye, for this memory that will last a lifetime. Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail.”

I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨ Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail. pic.twitter.com/XpxmuHRNok — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

Kardashian has been celebrating her birthday for the past several days. First, she was surprised with a birthday party that recreated all of her past birthdays.

“All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart,” Kardashian said.

All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. pic.twitter.com/cJ90quZD3U — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 23, 2020

Then, she and her inner circle celebrated on a private island, which she is now facing backlash for, according to NBC News.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” Kardashian captioned the photos on Twitter.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

On Tuesday, even 1970s rock icon Peter Frampton jumped in to voice his dismay.

“Are you that insensitive you don’t realize this is not what the majority of people during the worst COVID spike yet want to hear?” Frampton tweeted. “People are going to food banks, not private islands.”

Are you that insensitive you don’t realise this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear? People are going to food banks not private islands. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 27, 2020