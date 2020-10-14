Justin Bieber launches Crocs line and quickly sells out

The Crocs X Justin Bieber with drew Classic Clog pulls inspiration from the signature yellow of Bieber’s personal clothing brand, drew house, and includes eight custom Jibbitz™ charms designed to match his good vibes and laid-back style.

This year has certainly been the year of comfortable clothing as coronavirus pandemic lockdowns and safety precautions meant millions of Americans are spending more time at home. Fashion Week collections this fall have featured comfortable fabrics and elastic waistbands.

Justin Bieber is getting into the trend with his new collection of Crocs. The singer shared images on his Instagram account showing off the new partnership, including one of himself cutting into a cake shaped like the iconic rubber shoe.

“As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally,” Bieber said in a statement.

“With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear,” he added.

Bieber’s shoe is yellow, the signature color of Bieber’s clothing brand drew house, with eight custom Jibbitz charms that can be added. It was released Tuesday.

The Crocs X Justin Bieber with drew shoe sold for $59.99 a pair and sold out in just 90 minutes from the Crocs website. No word on when more will be available.

Crocs’ collaboration with artist Bad Bunny released a few weeks ago and quickly sold out.