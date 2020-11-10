Judge to hear Britney Spears’ conservatorship case Tuesday

Britney Spears accepts the award for best pop video at the MTV Music Awards in Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears wants to be freed from her father.

In a recent series of court maneuvers, Spears has sought greater say over her life and affairs, which for 12 years have been under the control of a court conservatorship run mostly by her father, James Spears.

Tuesday, a Los Angeles judge will hear arguments from Britney Spears’ lawyer and possibly from the celebrity herself that her father should be removed in favor of a corporate finance company.

James Spears argues in his own filings that as her conservator he has saved his daughter’s fortune and career.