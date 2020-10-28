Jon Stewart will be back in the host’s chair for Apple TV+

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jon Stewart is returning to TV with a new home more than five years after bowing out as host of “The Daily Show.”
The Apple TV+ streaming service says Stewart will host an hour-long current affairs series exploring topics of national interest as well as his advocacy work.
Stewart has been an outspoken supporter of military veterans and 9/11 first responders. He and his wife, Tracey, are also animal rights proponents.
The Hollywood Reporter described Stewart’s multi-year deal with Apple as “expansive” and said the upcoming show has already been greenlit for multiple seasons.
Stewart’s production company will also have a first-look deal for other projects to be developed and produced for Apple, the Hollywood Reporter says.
The new series is expected to debut in 2021 — so if Stewart wants to weigh in on a presidential race, as he regularly did on his long-running Comedy Central show, he’ll have to wait until the 2024 contest.
