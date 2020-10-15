John Legend dedicates Billboard performance to wife Chrissy Teigen after pregnancy loss

In this image from video, John Legend performs “Never Break” during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Singer John Legend dedicated his performance at Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards to his wife Chrissy Teigen who recently suffered pregnancy complications and lost the baby she was carrying.

Before Legend began performing his song “Never Break,” Legend said, “This is for Chrissy.”

In an emotional performance, Legend sang about a relationship that will never falter because it’s built on a strong foundation.

“I’m not worried about us, and I’ve never been,” he sang.

It’s been about two weeks since Teigen took to Instagram with the heartbreaking announcement that she and Legend were shocked and in deep pain after losing their child.

Since the announcement, Teigen has been off social media, a space where she’s made a name for herself, commenting on cultural events and sharing things about her family life.

Along with the lost baby, Teigen and the current “Voice” coach have two children together, daughter Luna and son Miles.

