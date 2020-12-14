John le Carre, who probed murky world of spies, dies at 89

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Britain-Obit-Le Carre

FILE – This Sept. 13, 2011, file photo shows British author John Le Carre at the UK film premiere of “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” in London. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)

LONDON (AP) — John le Carre, a spy turned novelist who became the preeminent writer of espionage fiction in English, has died at the age of 89.

Le Carre’s literary agency, Curtis Brown, said Sunday that he died in Cornwall, southwest England on Saturday after a short illness.

His family said he died of pneumonia and the death was not related to COVID-19.

Born David Cornwell, le Carre worked for Britain’s intelligence service before turning his experience into fiction in works, including “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold.”

In the quiet, watchful spymaster George Smiley, he created one of 20th-century fiction’s iconic characters — a decent man at the heart of a web of deceit.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday