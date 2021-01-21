Joe Biden’s presidential Twitter account only follows government officials — and Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

When President Joe Biden assumed office on Wednesday at noon ET, all government-linked social media handles changed hands from outgoing Trump administration officials to the incoming Biden administration officials.

Among those was the U.S. government’s official Twitter account for the president — @POTUS.

Biden’s team has already made heavy use of the @POTUS account. The president has tweeted six times since he was sworn into office and sent two retweets.

Biden has also followed 13 other accounts. Twelve of them are government-linked accounts for the first lady, the vice president and Cabinet members.

@POTUS/Twitter

The only other person that @POTUS follows? Model Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen is a longtime prolific user of Twitter, known for her quick wit. On Wednesday, hours before Biden was sworn in, Teigen tweeted at the then-president-elect and asked for a follow.

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Teigen was referring to former President Donald Trump, who blocked the model shortly after taking office. According to BuzzFeed, Trump blocked Teigen after she tweeted “Lolllll no one likes you” at the president.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him “lol no one likes you” was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

So, upon taking office, Biden granted Teigen’s wish.

“my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged,” she tweeted after getting the follow.

my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

Teigen supported Biden throughout the general election and was in attendance at the inauguration on Wednesday. Her husband, singer John Legend, performed during a primetime TV special honoring the peaceful transfer of power on Wednesday evening.