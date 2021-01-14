Joanne Rogers, widow of Fred ‘Mister’ Rogers, dies at 92

Fred Rogers wife, Mrs. Joanne Rogers, left, visits with friends, including Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, right rear, in front of a giant Mister Rogers Forever Stamp following the first-day-of-issue dedication in WQED’s Fred Rogers Studio in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The widow of television icon Fred “Mister” Rogers, Joanne Rogers, has died. She was 92.

Fred Rogers Productions announced her passing on Twitter Thursday.

“Fred Rogers Productions is deeply saddened by the passing of Joanne Rogers,” the production company said. “The loving partner of Fred Rogers for more than 50 years, she continued their shared commitment to supporting children and families after his death as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions.”

David Newell, who portrayed Mr. McFeely on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” confirmed Joanne’s passing to WTAE.

Joanne and Fred were married for more than 50 years before Fred died of cancer in 2003.

Fred was the host of the public television show ““Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood″ for more than 30 years.

“Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization,” the production company said. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne’s family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.”