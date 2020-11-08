Jim Carrey, as Biden, mocks Trump loss on ‘SNL’

NEW YORK — It didn’t take long for “Saturday Night Live” to come up with its comedic take on the presidential election results — complete with Maya Rudolph donning a white suit like Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wore for her acceptance speech.
Jim Carrey played President-elect Joe Biden, taking the stage and poking fun at the five-day wait for results.
He even offered a throwback to one of his ‘90s-era lines, calling President Donald Trump a “Looooosseer!” to laughs and applause.
Joe and Kamala have a message for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ybrPtFAyQM— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020
At one point, Alec Baldwin, playing Trump, sat at a piano and sang a few lines from Village People’s “Macho Man.”
“Saturday Night Live” aired a little over 12 hours after The Associated Press and other major news networks projected Biden as the winner.