Jim Carrey, as Biden, mocks Trump loss on ‘SNL’

Comedian Jim Carrey will play Democratic presidential nominee Jim Biden on the newest season of “Saturday Night Live.”

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — It didn’t take long for “Saturday Night Live” to come up with its comedic take on the presidential election results — complete with Maya Rudolph donning a white suit like Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wore for her acceptance speech.

Jim Carrey played President-elect Joe Biden, taking the stage and poking fun at the five-day wait for results.

He even offered a throwback to one of his ‘90s-era lines, calling President Donald Trump a “Looooosseer!” to laughs and applause.

Joe and Kamala have a message for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ybrPtFAyQM — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

At one point, Alec Baldwin, playing Trump, sat at a piano and sang a few lines from Village People’s “Macho Man.”

“Saturday Night Live” aired a little over 12 hours after The Associated Press and other major news networks projected Biden as the winner.