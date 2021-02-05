Jennifer Lawrence reportedly injured on latest film set

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, actress Jennifer Lawrence smiles during a photocall before Dior’s Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has been injured while on the set of an upcoming film, “Don’t Look Up,” according to multiple reports .

The extent of her injury is not clear, the Boston Globe reports, which she sustained after a special effects explosion. The movie is filming in the Boston area.

According to a source in the Globe, Lawrence was seen holding her face after the explosion as a medic was called.

The film focuses on two astronomers who discover an asteroid is on a collision course with Earth. Lawrence is one of several stars on the project, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill.

It is planned to be released on Netflix later this year.