Jeff Bridges shares health update; ‘feeling good,’ bald head, new puppy

Actor Jeff Bridges revealed on social media that he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma. (Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Actor Jeff Bridges gave an update on his battle against lymphoma this week, showing off a bald head and a new puppy.

The 71-year-old announced in October he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, and said at the time his prognosis was good and he promised to keep fans updated.

In an Instagram post Monday, Bridges said he was “feeling good” while sitting outside holding his new puppy.

“Here’s the latest:

• Feeling good

• Shaved my head

• Got a puppy – Monty

• Had a Birthday – 71, man”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIygGEBAxg8/

Bridges posted a longer message on his personal site , which included a plea to help support musicians who are struggling to get gigs and make ends meet during the pandemic.

He also directed fans to No Kid Hungry, saying “the health of our children can serve as a compass, letting us know if we’re on course or not – we’re off course.”

In an earlier update on his treatment, the day before Halloween, Bridges shared an image of himself getting chemotherapy.