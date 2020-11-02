Jeannie Mai leaves DWTS for immediate ‘health concern’

Jeannie Mai arrives at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center, Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

TV host Jeannie Mai is getting treatment for an immediate health concern after abruptly leaving Dancing with the Stars. Monday night’s live episode of Dancing with the Stars will feature eight couples and only have a single elimination.

In a tweet Monday morning, the official Twitter account of the ABC show said , “Jeannie Mai will not be able to continue to compete on #DWTS this season due to a health concern that requires immediate attention. Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery.”

Jeannie Mai will not be able to continue to compete on #DWTS this season due to a health concern that requires immediate attention. Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/HTgkhC5tXt — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 2, 2020

ABC reports Mai, a TV host and stylist, has epiglottitis. It’s a rare inflammatory disease that can be potentially life-threatening by causing swelling in the throat and could block airflow to the lungs.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight , Mai said, “My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery. I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.”