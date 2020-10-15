‘Jagged Little Pill’ leads Tony Awards nominations with 15

This image released by Vivacity Media Group shows Elizabeth Stanley during a performance of “Jagged Little Pill.” Nominations for Tony Awards will be announced Thursday with just 18 eligible plays and musicals making the cut, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before. (Matthew Murphy/Vivacity Media Group via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The sobering musical “Jagged Little Pill,” which plumbs Alanis Morissette’s 1995 breakthrough album to tell a story of an American family spiraling out of control, earned a leading 15 Tony Award nominations Thursday, as the Broadway community took the first steps to celebrate a pandemic-shortened season that upended the theater world.

The nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before.

Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows — including 16 that were still scheduled to open in the spring.

For a full list of nominees, click here.